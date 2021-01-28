IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after buying an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $441,283,000 after buying an additional 1,880,057 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,102,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,502,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $273.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.57 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.51 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,615 shares of company stock worth $59,578,674. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

