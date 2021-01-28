IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 194.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $57.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

