IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $159.85 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

