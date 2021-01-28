IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.24 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64.

