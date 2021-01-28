IFP Advisors Inc Has $8.34 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

