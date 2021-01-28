IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

NYSE XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $65.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.