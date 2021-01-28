IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,293 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

