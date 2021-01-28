IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 27,887 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 416.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 969,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 910,450 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.