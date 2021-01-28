IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VBK stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average of $234.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

