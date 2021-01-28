IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 6,988 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 126.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.54 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

