IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 981 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80.

