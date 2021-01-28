IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.