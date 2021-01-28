IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

SQ stock opened at $202.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.37, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

