IFP Advisors Inc Sells 118,815 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $55.90 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

