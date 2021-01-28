IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,441 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

