IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $121.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

