Ignis Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ignis has a total market cap of $28.49 million and $3.52 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036944 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.