Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

ILKAY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $26.79. 188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

