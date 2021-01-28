imbrex One Day Volume Tops $1,674.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $165,417.18 and $1,674.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00069181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00873860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.42 or 0.04163035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017407 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.