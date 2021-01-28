Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading Down 8.8%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,193,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,212,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of -262.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Immersion by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

