Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Short Interest Update

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 128,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IMNPQ remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

