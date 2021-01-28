IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.00. IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 164,827 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of C$129.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) news, Director George Arthur Gorzynski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,170. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $78,100 in the last quarter.

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

