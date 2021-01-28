Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s (IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,925.82 ($25.16).

Shares of LON:IMB traded down GBX 58.50 ($0.76) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,519 ($19.85). 3,128,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,185. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,977.87 ($25.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,588.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,406.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

In related news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,517 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £227,550 ($297,295.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 10,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

