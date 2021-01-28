Incent (INCNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $681.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $681.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00124379 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00263290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00064406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00330841 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.