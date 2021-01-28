Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.87 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and $1.09 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.86 or 0.00021489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

