Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $5.58 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $5.58 or 0.00016880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

