India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.60. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 4,125,981 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of India Globalization Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.