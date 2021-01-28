Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Indivior PLC (INDV.L) (LON:INDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Indivior PLC (INDV.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Indivior PLC (INDV.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:INDV traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,249. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.51. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.47 ($0.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.80 ($2.17).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior PLC (INDV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior PLC (INDV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.