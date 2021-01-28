Indorse Token (IND) Market Capitalization Reaches $320,957.30

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $320,957.30 and $190.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00874829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.35 or 0.04155051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

