Industrial Alliance Securities Begins Coverage on Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OSIIF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

