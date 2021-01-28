Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $464.16

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $464.16 and traded as high as $514.40. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $499.50, with a volume of 3,213,354 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The stock has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 464.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

