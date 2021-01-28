ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $8,625,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 9,000.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 910,353 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 8.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ING. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

