Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 17,470 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.53% of Vapotherm worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 36.1% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 611,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $14,117,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 120,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 969.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAPO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.62. 4,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,388. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

