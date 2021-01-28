Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,513,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $278.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

