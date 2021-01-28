Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 189,435 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 9.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $191,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.