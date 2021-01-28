Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,739 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of UL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,837. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

