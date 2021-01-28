Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $24 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Hexcel worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hexcel by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. 1,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.