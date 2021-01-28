Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $26.48 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

NYSE ROP traded up $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $424.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.08 and its 200 day moving average is $415.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.