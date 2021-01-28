Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 578.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $411.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

