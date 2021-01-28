Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $3.69 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

