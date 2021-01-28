Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,375 shares during the period. Stratus Properties comprises approximately 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 12.41% of Stratus Properties worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Shares of STRS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Stratus Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.