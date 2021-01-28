Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Globe Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE GL traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,439. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,528,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.