Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 155,558 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155,558 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 3.63% of DURECT worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth $2,013,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 402,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DURECT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

