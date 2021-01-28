Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.