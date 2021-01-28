Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Shares Up 12.9%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT)’s stock price traded up 12.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.25. 345,436 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 132,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

