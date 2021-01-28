Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $8.48 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.44 million and approximately $35.44 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.48 or 0.00027000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.