Injective Protocol Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $8.48 or 0.00027000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $129.44 million and $35.44 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00054338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00134176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00285855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039785 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

