Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Ink has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $279,307.71 and approximately $40,815.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036674 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

