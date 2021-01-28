Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Shares Up 0%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 20,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 8,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

