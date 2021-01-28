Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.72. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -48.66.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

